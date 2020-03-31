App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 07:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IRDAI sandbox | 16 products receive approval in second tranche

Under the sandbox method, entities can launch and test a product with a select group of people for a period of six months. Proposals related to disease management, trade credit insurance and rental vehicle accident cover received approvals

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A total of 16 products have received regulatory approval in the second tranche of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's (IRDAI) sandbox method. These include: dynamic term cover by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, loyalty programme by HDFC Life and IndiaFirst Life Insurance, and livelihood protection by Reliance General Insurance.

The period of approval of these products is from May 1 to October 31. Under the sandbox method, entities can launch and test a product with a select group of people for a period of six months.

In the first tranche, 33 products of non-life and health insurers were approved for testing. Some of these included fitness tracker, app-based diabetes wellness programme, wearable devices for existing customers and new customers and wellness programme using trackers.

Close

In the second phase, sandbox proposals of seven life insurance have been considered. Among general insurance products, covers related to total business protection (Bajaj Allianz General), network-based accident insurance for rented motor vehicle (Digit Insurance) and trade credit insurance were among the nine products approved.

related news

In September last year, IRDAI called for applications from insurers and intermediaries under the sandbox method. The method helps gauge customer interest in an insurance product and reduces failure.

At present, about 780 life insurance and over 1,000 general insurance products are being sold in the market for individuals and groups.

The sandbox method is expected to help companies better the success rate with their products. According to industry estimates, at present for every 10 new products filed, two fail to make the mark.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 07:25 pm

tags #Business #Economy #insurance

most popular

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.