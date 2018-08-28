IRDAI panel bats for relaxing norms for insurance agent to insurance service provider switch

Individuals could soon be allowed to shift from being insurance agents to insurance service providers (ISP), if the recommendations of a committee are considered. The committee has said that the practice of paying Rs 5,000 as fixed salary to ISPs should continue.

The ten-member committee was constituted in June 2018 by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) with Suresh Mathur (ED, IMF at IRDAI) as the chairperson to look into regulations on Insurance Marketing Firms (IMFs).

An insurance agent is tied to one insurance company and can sell only that firm's products. An ISP, on the other hand can through the IMF tie-up with two life, two general and two standalone health insurers. ISPs receive a fixed remuneration whereas agents get commissions for the products sold.

The committee recommended that in case of migration from an agent to ISP, the continuation of renewal commission/benefits post-surrender of the individual agency will be as per the board approved policy of the insurance companies. Individual insurance agents do not earn a fixed remuneration whereas ISPs do.

“Currently, it is difficult to convince any individual agent who is an eligible candidate to be an ISP of an IMF, since that entails him to surrender his individual agency licence,” said the committee report. This will result in the individual losing his/her renewal commission as per the present practice of the insurance companies.

Insurance marketing firms are registered by the IRDAI to sell insurance products and services and also to distribute other financial products. These are done through the ISPs who are employed with these firms.

The IMF channel was set up to bring another distribution channel into the insurance sales gamut. This channel was allowed to sell not just insurance products, but other financial products as well, subject to the approval of the individual sector regulators.

On the products that can be sold by the IMF channel, IRDAI had mandated that they could only sell retail products in the general insurance sector. The committee, however, has recommended that the list of products to be sold through an IMF can be expanded to include group insurance and combi (life and health) products.

Among other recommendations, the committee has suggested a reduction in net-worth requirement to Rs 5 lakh at time of registration. IRDAI had fixed it at Rs 10 lakh.