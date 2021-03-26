English
IRDAI opens 10 internship posts for UG, PG students

Internship will be offered at IRDAI’s Head Office in Hyderabad commencing in May, 2021 for a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000.

Moneycontrol News
March 26, 2021 / 01:53 PM IST

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has opened up 10 internship positions for students pursuing graduate and postgraduate courses or research from reputed universities during the upcoming summer break.

IRDAI proposes to offer an internship to students in the pre-final of their graduation (fourth year, in the case of law graduates pursuing five-year integrated course). Interns will be paid a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month, the regulator said.

The internship will be offered at IRDAI’s Head Office in Hyderabad commencing in May 2021. IRDAI will provide office space, internet connectivity and other support facilities to the interns.

Students with graduation degree and in the pre-final year of post-graduation; or students who are pursuing one year Master’s degree can apply for the internship.

The internship is for carrying out project/get training in the area of insurance only from the regulatory perspective. The duration of the internship will be between two to three months.

There will be a Scrutiny Committee which will scrutinise the applications and shortlist the applicants for the personal interview. Once selected, the interns will be required to participate in assigned projects. IRDAI shall be free to use all the research and academic output.

The last date of submission of the application is on or before 5.30 pm on April 16, 2021. Applicants have to upload a scanned copy of their photograph, signature, identity card issued by institution/college/university and certificate from the sponsoring institution/college/university.
first published: Mar 26, 2021 01:43 pm

