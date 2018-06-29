IRDAI may approve LIC-IDBI Bank deal at board meet today: Sources

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)'s bid to acquire a majority stake in IDBI Bank is likely to get approved by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), when the regulator's board meets on Friday.

The IRDAI board will look at whether the deal meets all the necessary regulatory norms. According to the regulator's norms on investment, insurance companies cannot hold more than 15 percent stake in any company.

LIC, however, has had legacy investments in companies like ITC and Larsen & Toubro, where it has exceeded that limit. It already holds 10.8 percent in IDBI Bank.

"The board will look at the deal structure and is most likely to give a decision in favour of it," a source told Moneycontrol.

An announcement is likely by the end of the day. Sources also said that the 15 percent cap will not be removed, but that a special consideration will be given to this deal. The timeline for stake reduction in other banks by LIC will also be decided.

Another source said that government officials and senior executives from the finance ministry are already in touch with IRDAI on this matter.

The regulator has been asked to view this deal as a special case and to not bucket it with the other investments made by large insurers like LIC in the past. So the 15 percent rule may apply to this transaction.

How the stake sale will be executed will also be discussed. Insurance companies have two accounts, a shareholder account and a policyholder account. LIC will likely be asked to dip into its shareholders account to pay for this deal.

The IRDAI board, which meets for the first time under new Chairman Subhash Chandra Khuntia, will also discuss several other issues, including preference for foreign reinsurers' India branches in treaties, distribution reforms, and sale of insurance products via e-commerce.