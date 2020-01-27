IRDAI defers new accounting norms for insurers

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) has offered another reprieve to the insurers from the transition of the new accounting standards (Ind AS) from the coming financial year, 2020-21. The implementation of these standards which are comparable to the globally accepted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) is now indefinitely postponed.

Earlier, a circular indicated an implementation date of April 1, 2020 for Indian insurers instead of an earlier date. In preparation for the transition, the insurers were supposed to file quarterly pro forma statements with the regulator.

"The circular dated 28th June 2017 stands withdrawn and the requirement of Proforma Ind AS financial statements being submitted on a quarterly basis as directed in the circular stands dispensed with," an IRDAI release said on January 22.

At the heart of the new standards Ind AS 104 is one on insurance contracts. Its comparable global standard IFRS 17 is under review. There is likely to be an update on this global standard by mid-2020 by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

The update would address concerns around "accounting treatments, operational complexity and implementation challenges raised by various stakeholders." Hence, if India were to implement the new standards including Ind AS 104, it would necessitate a change soon afterwards. This interim measure would cause avoidable costs.

And, Ind AS 104 has a cascading impact on other standards too, notably Ind AS 109 which deals with financial instruments. "Implementation of Ind AS 109 before implementation of equivalent of IFRS 17 equivalent may cause volatility in the financial statements because of asset liability mismatch," the press release said.

As the finalisation of the crucial standard is pending globally, there is no visibility on exactly when the new accounting norms will apply to Indian insurers. After the standards are finalised globally, they will be done so in India by the Indian equivalent of IASB and only then will the IRDAI be able to act on them.