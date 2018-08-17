IRDAI asks insurers to simplify insurance claims process for Kerala flood victims

The insurance regulator has asked companies to keep a simplified claims settlement procedure for Kerala flood victims and their kin. According to the Home Ministry's National Emergency Response Centre almost 247 lives have so far been lost.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has said the insurance companies should follow a procedure similar to the one used to settle claims after the Chennai floods in 2015.

During the Chennai floods, insurance companies had done away with the practice of waiting for a death certificate in case a person’s body was not found. Instead, a statement from a municipal body or a list of deceased from government hospitals was considered adequate for settling death claims.

As per the general practice in the insurance industry, a company has to wait seven years before settling a death claim, in case a person is missing. After seven years, a person is presumed to be dead.

“Initiate immediate action to ensure that all reported claims are registered and eligible claims are settled expeditiously,” said IRDAI.

As a result of the heavy rains and floods, there are reports of loss of human lives and loss of belongings in the state of Kerala.

In order to extend every possible facilitation in quick and timely settlement of life insurance claims, the regulator advised the following actions immediately

> For cases where a surveyor is required to be appointed for verifying the claim, insurers should get claims surveyed immediately and ensure early disbursements.

> All details related to claims settlements and special numbers for the policyholders should soon be displayed on the individual insurance company websites.