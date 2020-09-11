172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|irdai-allows-general-insurers-to-issue-policy-documents-in-electronic-format-5825341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IRDAI allows general insurers to issue policy documents in electronic format

IRDAI has also said that policy proposal forms do not need wet signatures.

Moneycontrol News

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) has now allowed general insurance policies to be issued in an electronic format till March 31, 2021. This is applicable to policies issued to individuals as also certain miscellaneous products.

This exemption has been given considering the pandemic since there is a lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Wet signatures will also not be required and consent to a policy proposal will be given through a one-time password sent to the customer's email id and mobile phone.

The IRDAI has said that electronic policies can be issued for fire insurance, motor insurance, package policies and all miscellaneous policies issued to individuals where the sum insured does not exceed Rs 5 crore.

Close

"Issuing electronic policies is definitely a positive step considering the current pandemic situation and the challenges in issuing physical policy documents or proposal forms. This not only improves the turnaround time for policy issuance, but also secures the policy documents electronically with the policyholder as well as the insurer," said Gurdeep Singh Batra, Head - Retail Underwriting, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

related news

Also read: Here's how your insurance policy is going online

IRDAI has said that insurers can send the digital policy to the registered e-mail id or mobile number provided by the customer only on the specific consent provided by the policyholder.

But, if a policyholder explicitly seeks a physical document, the same has to be sent by post.

In August, IRDAI had allowed term insurance policies to be issued electronically.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 11:33 am

tags #Business #Economy #insurance #Irdai

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.