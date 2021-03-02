English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Don't miss the exciting session on 'Make in India: Pharmacy of the World' where top business leaders reveal how the life sciences and pharma sector can become more aatmanirbhar. Click to attend:
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

IRCON OFS opens tomorrow for non-retail investors, government to divest 10% stake

Floor price of the offer has been set at Rs 88 apiece against Tuesday's closing price of Rs 97.85 on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News
March 02, 2021 / 08:05 PM IST

The government is set to divest 10 percent equity in IRCON with an additional 6 percent green shoe option via offer for sale (OFS), which is set to open on March 3 for non-retail investors. Retail investors shall be allowed to place their bids on T+1 day i.e. March 4.

Floor price of the offer has been set at Rs 88 apiece against Tuesday's closing price of Rs 97.85 on the BSE.

The government had earlier revealed plans to sell up to 15 percent of its stake in the railway engineering company through the OFS route.

ALSO READ: Government looks to kick off FY22 privatisation programme with BPCL, Air India

Shares of IRCON were listed on the bourses in 2018, and its initial public offering (IPO) had garnered Rs 467 crore.

Close

Related stories

The railway engineering company isn't the only firm where the government is planning to sell its stake. Last year, the government sold 3.2 crore shares of IRCTC via OFS, to garner Rs 4,374 crore for the exchequer starved of funds due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #disinvestment #Government of India #IRCON OFS
first published: Mar 2, 2021 07:45 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.