IRCON OFS opens tomorrow for non-retail investors, government to divest 10% stake

The government is set to divest 10 percent equity in IRCON with an additional 6 percent green shoe option via offer for sale (OFS), which is set to open on March 3 for non-retail investors. Retail investors shall be allowed to place their bids on T+1 day i.e. March 4.

Floor price of the offer has been set at Rs 88 apiece against Tuesday's closing price of Rs 97.85 on the BSE.

The government had earlier revealed plans to sell up to 15 percent of its stake in the railway engineering company through the OFS route.

Shares of IRCON were listed on the bourses in 2018, and its initial public offering (IPO) had garnered Rs 467 crore.