App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 05:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

IPPB crosses 1.25 lakh branches, soon to hit 1.5 lakh: Manoj Sinha

"Department of Posts (DoP) has opened India Post Payments Bank for unbanked and underbanked people. There are lump sum 1.25 lakh branches. Shortly, it will have 1.5 lakh branches," Sinha said while unveiling post stamp on Mahamati Prannathji.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The government has opened around 1.25 lakh branches of India Post Payments Bank and soon, it will have operations across over 1.5 lakh locations, Communications Minister Manoj Sinha said on Friday.

"Department of Posts (DoP) has opened India Post Payments Bank for unbanked and underbanked people. There are lump sum 1.25 lakh branches. Shortly, it will have 1.5 lakh branches," Sinha said while unveiling post stamp on Mahamati Prannathji.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched IPPB on September 1 last year with an aim to take banking services to the doorstep of every citizen by arming three lakh postmen and 'Grameen Dak Sewaks' with digital aids to deliver financial services.

The payments bank can accept deposits of up to Rs 1 lakh, offer remittance services, mobile payments/transfers/purchases and other banking services such as ATM/debit cards, net banking and third-party fund transfers. However, it cannot offer loans directly, or issue credit cards.

related news

"Since the time of independence, there were around 1.3 lakh bank branches, we are going to provide more bank branches than that," Sinha said.

Talking about the stamp launch, the minister said that earlier, it was a trend in this country that post stamps of only special people from prime families were issued.

"After 2014, under the direction of Prime Minister, Department of Posts had a mandate to issue post stamps of people of eminence who made special contribution at national and international level. In this sequence, this post stamp has been issued today. I am fortunate that we are issuing post stamp today on one such majesty Mahamati Prannathji," Sinha said.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 05:18 pm

tags #Economy #India #IPPB #Jayant Sinha

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.