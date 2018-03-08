App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 08, 2018 02:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Investment of Rs 73,845 cr in road construction sector under PPP mode: Govt

"The total investment made under the PPP mode in road construction sector till December 2017 is around Rs 73,845 crore," MoS Road Transport & Highways Mansukh L Mandaviya told Lok Sabha in a written reply.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A total investment of Rs 73,845 crore has been made in the road construction sector under public private partnership (PPP) mode between April 2015 to December 2017, Parliament was informed today.

"The total investment made under the PPP mode in road construction sector till December 2017 is around Rs 73,845 crore," MoS Road Transport & Highways Mansukh L Mandaviya told Lok Sabha in a written reply.

While in fiscal 2015-16, the investment in 15 road projects under PPP mode was Rs 18,890 crore, in fiscal 2016-17 investment in 37 projects stood at 38,974 crore. Investment in 17 road projects under PPP mode in the current fiscal, till December 2017, has been Rs 15,981 crore.

Mandaviya said currently 70 national highway projects are being implemented across the country under PPP mode.

"There have overall cost of Rs 82,672 crore and aggregate length of 5,421 kilometers," he added.

Out of these , 54 projects are under hybrid annuity model with overall cost of around Rs 60,000 crore and length of 3,390 kilometers.

Balance 16 projects are under build-operate-transfer (BoT) mode with overall cost of around 23,000 crore and aggregate length of 2,031 kilometers, he said.

