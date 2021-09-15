Interview | Need to enhance aggregate demand in the economy: PHDCCI President Sanjay Aggarwal

Sanjay Aggarwal, President of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry

By front-loading expenditure on the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and ramping up direct benefit transfers to the urban and rural poor, demand in the economy can be pushed up, Sanjay Aggarwal, President of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, tells Moneycontrol.

He also says that a host of enabling provisions, such as drastic reduction in government paperwork and efficient inspection, need to be in place for investors to join the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP).

The cost of business also needs to come down, he says.

Edited Excerpts:

Even without a third wave, the PHD Chamber has called for further fuelling the drivers of household consumption and private investments to enhance aggregate demand. How can that be done?

A: This is a need to enhance the aggregate demand in the economy as it will have an accelerated effect on increasing capital investments. The government should front-load the NIP expenditure as increased spending on infrastructure will give a multiplier effect to rejuvenate aggregate demand in the economy.

Undoubtedly, a robust growth of infrastructure is the key ingredient to realise the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. More and more direct benefit transfers (DBTs) need to be considered for the urban and rural poor under the various welfare schemes, in addition to the free distribution of dry rations till Diwali as already announced.

Vaccination of the population should be continued at a faster pace and a target should be set to vaccinate at least half the population with both doses by end-October 2021.

Do you think some more enabling provisions have to be implemented before private investors come into the NMP? Do you think the government's target of Rs 80,000 crore can be met in 2021-22?

A: The decision to launch the NMP is highly appreciable as it has a great potential to balance the fiscal equation as well as to support infrastructure creation. It will not only lead to unlocking of government investments in public assets, with low potential returns, but will also bring efficiencies through the infusion of private capital, technology and best management practices, thereby further boosting productivity and rejuvenating economic growth.

To attract private investors, there is a need to reduce the number of government departments which an industry has to deal with. This needs to go down from the present 30-40 to less than five. Removal of excessive paperwork and procedures and transparency are needed. A single-window service should be set up to grant permissions to ensure faster and efficient decision- making.

Also, inspection of industries should only be conducted by giving 15 days’ advance notice by Speed Post /email with the purpose of visit. There should also be an efficient and speedy justice system. With these measures, the government’s target is achievable.

Inflation rates for a broad range of items – from petrol to edible oils, dairy and poultry – have constantly accelerated over the past one year. How do you think this will affect consumer behaviour?

A: Supply-side issues, such as reduced price cost margins vis-à-vis high cost of raw materials, shortages of containers and unavailability of some raw materials are impacting production possibilities and sales volumes. Prices of basic raw materials have increased by more than 50 percent during the last one year.

High commodity prices are posing a serious challenge to small businesses as they impact their cost of production and affect their competitiveness in the domestic and international markets. The high prices of basic items like dairy and poultry, among others, did not have much impact on the consumer’s spending sentiments as it was offset by the decreased spending on non-essential items.

What more reforms are needed for bringing MSMEs out of the liquidity crisis they're facing?

A: The recent measures by the government make a strong statement for ease- of-doing business, balancing competition for local enterprises and startups, and widening the network of beneficiaries and building more transparency. However, considering the spectrum of challenges, it is imperative that the government further bolster its reforms and introduces some game-changing measures for the MSME sector.

It is suggested that the government should develop separate norms for ratings, which suits MSMEs with their credit and asset ratios. At the same time, the RBI should make it compulsory for banks to accept these credit ratings. The focus should be on ensuring hassle-free disbursement of loans vis-à-vis enhanced liquidity for MSMEs, especially in the rural sectors, along with lesser compliances for MSMEs vis-à-vis ease-of-doing-business at the ground level.

The cost competitiveness of MSMEs and exporters should be enhanced and a level- playing field should be created. Reduced costs of doing business and level-playing fields will not only increase the competitiveness of our exporters, but also reduce imports of items in which India has domestic capabilities.

Even without the low base effect, exports have been growing at a fast clip currently. Do you think this is set to continue for the time being and what needs to be done on the export front?

A: Despite challenges in manufacturing and logistics, the recent export growth has been appreciable. To harness the export potential of the country, deeper facilitation measures should be undertaken. They include improved ease-of-doing-business at the ground level, boosting domestic-capacity building, exploring domestic production possibilities with a level-playing field, easier access to raw materials, increased availability of credit for long-term loans and making the latest and most efficient technology and techniques accessible.

Further, there is a need to diversify the portfolio of our export products and linkages for strong marketing. Well-integrated and competitive supply chain logistics are also needed. Going ahead, policy reforms, such as flexible labour laws, enhanced participation of women in the labour force, and improved ease-of-doing-business, particularly for MSMEs, would go a long way in enhancing the export growth trajectory.

Do you think the cost of business remains high?

A: Over the years, India’s standing has been continuously improving in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Rankings and has jumped by 79 spots from 142 in 2015 to 63 in 2020, among 190 economies. Procedural requirements have been reduced and communication between government departments has become transparent and hassle-free.

However, the cost aspect of some of the parameters still needs to be relaxed further. The government should focus on reducing the cost of doing business, including the costs of capital, power, logistics, land and availability of land and compliances.