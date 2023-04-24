 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Interview: MPC's Jayanth Varma hopeful rate hikes thus far will be enough

Siddharth Upasani
Apr 24, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

Varma, one of the three external members on the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee, also said that the policy stance is not only unclear but "bereft of substantive content"

Jayanth Varma, one of the three external members on the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee, is concerned about India's fragile growth outlook.

The interest rate hikes affected by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) so far will hopefully be "adequate", Jayanth Varma, one of the three external members on the rate-setting panel, has said.

"The MPC remains in a state of heightened alert in the face of emerging inflationary risks and is prepared to do more should the need arise," Varma told Moneycontrol in an interview following the release of the minutes of the April 3-6 MPC meeting on April 20.

"At the same time, I am hopeful that what we have done would be adequate," Varma added.

After raising the repo rate by 250 basis points over the course of 10 months, the MPC surprised markets by leaving the policy rate unchanged at 6.5 percent earlier this month on April 6. However, the committee's statement and the minutes of the meeting showed India's monetary policymakers will increase interest rates again if needed.