App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 07:11 PM IST | Source: Reuters

International trade set to shrink 27% in second quarter after April 'nosedive', says UNCTAD

'Assuming persisting uncertainty, UNCTAD forecast indicates a decline of around 20 percent for the year 2020,' the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development said in a report.

Reuters

International trade is set to plunge by 27 percent in the second quarter and by 20 percent for the year, as major sectors, including the automotive and energy industries, collapse from the effects the pandemic, a United Nations agency said on Thursday.

"Assuming persisting uncertainty, UNCTAD forecast indicates a decline of around 20 percent for the year 2020," the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development said in a report. "Trade in the automotive and energy sector collapsed while trade in agri-food products has been stable."

Trade in developing countries appears to have taken a "nosedive" in April, falling faster relative to developed countries, it said. Imports into developing countries fell by 19 percent in April while their exports shrank by 18 percent, it said.

Close

China appeared to have "fared better" than other major economies, with exports growing by 3 percent in April, but the recovery may be short-lived as imports and exports fell by 8 percent in May, it added.

related news

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 07:09 pm

tags #Business #Economy #UNCTAD #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

IIFL to support fintech startups amid COVID-19 crisis

IIFL to support fintech startups amid COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus impact: Pakistan's economy contracts for first time in 68 years by -0.38%

Coronavirus impact: Pakistan's economy contracts for first time in 68 years by -0.38%

$10 trillion spent to combat pandemic, far more needed: IMF

$10 trillion spent to combat pandemic, far more needed: IMF

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.