App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 12:40 PM IST | Source: Reuters

International Monetary Fund cuts German 2018 economic growth forecast to 2.2%

The IMF welcomed plans by Chancellor Angela Merkel's new coalition government to raise public investments and support long-term growth, but it said Berlin could do more.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday cut its 2018 forecast for German GDP growth to 2.2 percent, saying rising protectionism and the threat of a hard Brexit had exposed Europe's biggest economy to significant short-term risks.

The Washington-based lender, whose previous prediction from April was 2.5 percent, edged its 2019 forecast up to 2.1 percent from 2.0 percent.

"Short-term risks are substantial, as a significant rise in global protectionism, a hard Brexit, or a reassessment of sovereign risk in the euro area, leading to renewed financial stress, could affect Germany's exports and investment," it said in a report.

President Donald Trump has announced tariffs on a wide range of US imports that threaten to unleash a global trade war, and London and Brussels remain at odds over the terms of Britain's looming departure from the European Union.

related news

The IMF welcomed plans by Chancellor Angela Merkel's new coalition government to raise public investments and support long-term growth, but it said Berlin could do more.

Given Germany's rapidly ageing society, IMF directors recommended further expanding public investment in infrastructure and education as well as setting more incentives for private investments.

"Such measures would bolster productivity growth, further lift long-term output, and reduce Germany's large current account surplus," it said.

The surplus fell to 8.0 percent of economic output last year from 8.5 percent in 2016, but is expected to rise again to 8.3 percent this year, the IMF said.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 12:34 pm

tags #Economy #Germany #International Monetary Fund #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.