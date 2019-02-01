App
Budget 2019 vision for New India, takes care of every section of society: PM Modi
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 04:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Interim budget has no value: Mamata Banerjee

"Who will implement this (interim budget)? Will the new government that will come into being implement this budget? Before election a vote on account is placed," Banerjee said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday the interim budget for 2019-20 had absolutely no value as the term of the NDA government would end soon.

The Trinamool Congress chief said after the announcement of the poll by the Election Commission, the budget plans cannot be taken up.

Therefore, the announcements made in the interim budget have no value, she said.

"The BJP government does not have any moral right to place such (budget) announcement.... Why did they not announce a single agenda for farmers in the last four years?" she said referring to the budget proposals for farmers.

The chief minister alleged that the country was passing through an economic emergency after demonetisation and the hurried roll-out of the goods and services tax.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 03:45 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #India #Mamata Banerjee #Piyush Goyal

