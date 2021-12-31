Interest rates on small savings schemes left unchanged for January-March 2022

The finance ministry has left interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for the January-March period.

The interest rates on the various instruments in this basket range from 4.0 percent to 7.6 percent.

This is the seventh consecutive quarter for which no changes have been made to the interest rates on small savings instruments , even though the corresponding government bond yields have fluctuated.

These interest rates, while administered and set by the government, are linked to market yields on government securities at a spread of 0-100 basis points over the yield of these securities of comparable maturities.

In September-November 2021, which is the reference period for small savings interest rates for January-March 2022, the market yield on five-year government bonds was largely unchanged, although longer-term yields increased over the same period. Yield on the benchmark 10-year bond, for instance, was 11 bps higher at the end of November from its level at the end of August.

While government bond yields edged higher in September-November 2021, they had fallen in previous quarters. However, no changes were made to interest rates on small savings schemes.

Earlier this month, Reserve Bank of India staff noted in their 'State of the Economy' article that interest rates on small savings instruments were 42-168 bps higher than the formula-dictated rates for January-March 2022.

The central bank has periodically called on the government to stick to the formula-based approach to setting small savings interest rates. In its Monetary Policy Report in October, the RBI had warned that the interest differential on small savings schemes and bank deposits had resulted in growth in accretions under the former consistently exceeding that of bank deposits since 2018. This, the RBI said, would have implications for monetary transmission whenever demand for credit picked up.