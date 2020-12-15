MARKET NEWS

Interest rates on saving account: Four banks offers over 7%, check details here

Amid the falling fixed deposit (FD) interest rates in the last few months, retail investors can easily get swayed away by such lucrative rates.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 01:15 PM IST

IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank and small finance banks like Equitas and Utkarsh are offering 7 percent interest rates on savings accounts, when these banks are compared like State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI and HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer 3 percent to 3.5 percent on their savings account, SBI offers 2.70 percent on their savings account.

Here are IDFC First Bank savings account interest rates:

On a balance amount of up to Rs 1 lakh, IDFC First Bank is offering an interest rate of up to 6 percent and 7 percent on balance amount more than 1 lakh to less than or equal to 10 crore.
Amount Interest rates
1 lakh6%
Above 1 lakh to 10 crore7%
Above 10 crore to 50 crore4.5%
Above 50 crore to 100 crore4%
Above 100 crore3.50%
Here are Bandhan Bank savings account interest rates:

On a balance amount of up to Rs 1 lakh, Bandhan Bank offers interest rates of 3 percent and 6 percent on daily balance above Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 crore. On daily balance above Rs 10 crore to Rs 50 crore, bank offers 6.55 percent and7.15 percent on daily balance above Rs 50 crore.
Amount Interest rates
Daily balance up to 1 lakh3%
Daily balance above 1 lakh to Rs 10 crore6%
Daily balance above Rs 10 crore to Rs 50 crore6.55%
Daily balance above Rs 50 crore7.15%

Here are Equitas Small Finance Bank savings account interest rates:

On balance up to Rs 1 lakh, Equitas Small Finance Bank provides an interest rate of 3.5 percent. Bank also offers a 7 percent rate on balance above Rs 1 lakh and up to Rs 30 crore. For balance above 30 crore and up to Rs 50 crore, it offers a rate of 7.25 percent.
Amount Interest rates
Daily balance up to 1 lakh3.5%
Daily balance above 1 lakh to Rs 30 crore7%
Daily balance above Rs 30 crore to Rs 50 crore7.25%

Here are Utkarsh Small Finance Bank savings account interest rates:

On a balance amount of up to Rs 1 lakh, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offers interest rates of 5 percent. 6 percent on incremental balance above Rs 1 lakh and up to Rs 25 lakh and 7.25 percent on incremental balance above Rs 25 lakh.
Amount Interest rates
Daily balance up to 1 lakh5%
Daily balance above 1 lakh to Rs 25 lakh6%
TAGS: #Economy #India #personal finance
first published: Dec 15, 2020 01:15 pm

