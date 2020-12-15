Interest rates on saving account: Four banks offers over 7%, check details here

IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank and small finance banks like Equitas and Utkarsh are offering 7 percent interest rates on savings accounts, when these banks are compared like State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI and HDFC Bank.

Amid the falling fixed deposit (FD) interest rates in the last few months, retail investors can easily get swayed away by such lucrative rates.

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer 3 percent to 3.5 percent on their savings account, SBI offers 2.70 percent on their savings account.

Here are IDFC First Bank savings account interest rates:

Amount Interest rates 1 lakh 6% Above 1 lakh to 10 crore 7% Above 10 crore to 50 crore 4.5% Above 50 crore to 100 crore 4% Above 100 crore 3.50%

Here are Bandhan Bank savings account interest rates:

On a balance amount of up to Rs 1 lakh, IDFC First Bank is offering an interest rate of up to 6 percent and 7 percent on balance amount more than 1 lakh to less than or equal to 10 crore.