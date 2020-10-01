Check interest rates of PPF, NSC & other small savings schemes for Q3FY21

The government has kept the interest rates on Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC) and other small saving schemes unchanged for the October-December quarter (third quarter – Q3) of FY20-21.

PPF will, thus, continue at interest rate of 7.1 percent per annum, NSC at 6.8 percent pa, Senior Citizens Savings Scheme at 7.4 percent (paid quarterly), and savings deposit at 4 percent pa – same as July-September quarter (Q2)

Besides these, interest rate on Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is maintained at 7.6 percent, on Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) is retained at 6.9 percent pa, on term deposits ranging from one to five years has been kept at 5.5-6.7 percent (paid quarterly), and on five-year recurring deposit is at 5.8 percent.

This was notified by the Finance Ministry on September 30. The announcement was also made by Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj while disclosing H2FY21 borrowing target.

(With inputs from PTI)