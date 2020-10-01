172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|interest-rates-on-ppf-nsc-other-small-savings-schemes-kept-unchanged-for-q3fy21-5908541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Check interest rates of PPF, NSC & other small savings schemes for Q3FY21

This was notified by the Finance Ministry on September 30

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

The government has kept the interest rates on Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC) and other small saving schemes unchanged for the October-December quarter (third quarter – Q3) of FY20-21.

PPF will, thus, continue at interest rate of 7.1 percent per annum, NSC at 6.8 percent pa, Senior Citizens Savings Scheme at 7.4 percent (paid quarterly), and savings deposit at 4 percent pa – same as July-September quarter (Q2)

Besides these, interest rate on Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is maintained at 7.6 percent, on Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) is retained at 6.9 percent pa, on term deposits ranging from one to five years has been kept at 5.5-6.7 percent (paid quarterly), and on five-year recurring deposit is at 5.8 percent.

Close

This was notified by the Finance Ministry on September 30. The announcement was also made by Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj while disclosing H2FY21 borrowing target.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 10:27 am

tags #Business #Economy #India #nsc #PPF #small savings schemes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.