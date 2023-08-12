Interest rate cut can be possible in Q1FY25 but that, too, would be data dependent

Given recent uptick in food inflation, expectation of rate cut pushed further

By Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities

The RBI MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) left the repo rates unchanged at 6.5 percent at its meet on August 10 in line with street expectations. Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate will remain unchanged at 6.25 percent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 6.75 percent. The MPC continued with the ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ stance (5:1 majority), as liquidity has turned into significant surplus mode while inflation saw an uptick. The hawkish pause was widely expected with inflation assuming the center stage given the recent uptick in food prices, as seen from the sharp increase in RBI’s inflation forecast.

CPI inflation edged higher to 4.8 percent in June 2023 versus 4.3 percent in May 2023, but remained within RBI’s tolerance band. The uptick was largely driven by a sharp rise in food inflation which rose to 4.6 percent from 3.3 percent a month ago. Uneven monsoon and heatwave conditions have resulted in a sudden spike in few components of vegetable inflation. Sharp revision in inflation projection in the near term (Q2FY24/Q3FY24 forecast increased by 100bps/30bps to 6.2 percent/5.7 percent) reflects upside risk emanating from food prices. Although higher vegetable prices could pose an upside risk to CPI in the coming months; we believe this uptick is more transient in nature and would fade out in the second half of the fiscal as seen historically. RBI increased its CPI projection from 5.1 percent to 5.4 percent for FY24.

Rainfall has picked up after a delayed onset; from deficit monsoon in June, it witnessed a surplus of 5 percent above normal in July. However, recent reports from IMD predict a below-normal rainfall (less than 94 percent of LPA) in August. If the spatial distribution of rainfall remains skewed, it could have an adverse impact on kharif sowing and further aggravate food inflation in the coming months. The recent spike in international crude oil prices due to supply cuts from OPEC+ countries could also put upward pressure on imported inflation.

While food inflation is concerning, the comforting factor comes from ease in WPI inflation. Deflation in WPI along with softness in many global commodity prices could provide some cushion to the rising inflationary pressures with a lag. Moreover, moderation in the core inflation also provides some comfort. Core CPI declined to 5.1 percent in Jun’23 and remains below the one-year average of 5.8 percent; reflecting the impact of past transmission on the real economy.

Studies have shown that headline inflation follows the trend of core CPI, which suggests that inflation dynamics remain under control. But the RBI is concerned about the adverse impact on household inflationary expectations. MPC statement mentioned that these shocks are short-term in nature and can be disregarded for some time; unless there are recurring incidences of food price shocks that pose a risk of anchoring inflation expectations. While the rainfall activity has gained momentum, the temporal and spatial distribution of the same and possible El Niño event would remain a key monitorable.

India’s economic activity has continued to demonstrate resilience, as reflected by GST Collections, corporate and income tax collections. Urban demand remains robust, with domestic air passenger traffic and household credit exhibiting sustained double-digit growth. Recovery in kharif sowing and rural incomes, the buoyancy in services and consumer optimism should support household consumption. While high-end consumption and government capex are running quite strong; lower-end domestic demand and exports remain subdued.

The government’s thrust on capital expenditure, higher capacity utilisation in manufacturing, moderation in commodity prices and robust credit growth are supportive of growth impulses. RBI maintained its real GDP growth projection at 6.5 percent for FY24. Weaker global demand, geopolitical tensions and developing El-Nino conditions are the critical risks to GDP growth in FY24.

Given the excess liquidity in the system, especially from the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes; RBI directed scheduled banks to maintain an incremental CRR of 10 percent on the increase in their net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) between May 19, 2023 and July 28, 2023 to absorb the surplus liquidity. Post this announcement, Bank Nifty slipped into weakness as this announcement is a short-term negative for Banks.

The impact of this announcement needs to be evaluated for each bank individually; the RBI will revisit this decision by September 8 or earlier based on the systematic liquidity ahead of the festive season. The 10-year India G-sec yield stayed rangebound as the policy decision and commentary were largely in line with expectations.

RBI is expected to maintain a close vigil on the evolving inflation outlook and is focused on keeping inflation expectations firmly anchored at its primary target of 4 percent, though the task seems daunting.

We think the central bank seems to have fewer concerns about growth rather than uncertainty around the inflation outlook. Given the recent uptick in food inflation, the expectation of a rate cut is pushed further. We expect a rate cut perhaps in Q1FY25 but that would be data-dependent.

