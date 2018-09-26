Insurers, TPAs involved in fraud likely to be blacklisted under Ayushman Bharat

Insurance companies as well as third-party administrators (TPAs) involved in cases of fraud under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), also called the Modicare scheme, could be blacklisted.

Sources told Moneycontrol that the government and the health ministry will have a 'zero-tolerance' policy for frauds in the scheme.

"This will be the largest government-funded health insurance scheme. The idea is to ensure that no party takes undue advantage of the system. Any divergence will be taken seriously and such parties will not be allowed into the system," said a senior official.

A handful of states have opted for the insurance route under AB-PMJAY while almost 19 states have either chosen a trust route or a mixed model. A trust route is where each state will set up a trust to identify the beneficiaries and pay the hospitalisation claims out of the trust.

Under this scheme, TPAs have a larger role to play. This is because even if a state opts for a trust model, TPAs will assist them in the claims settlement process.

Compared to the previous government-sponsored health insurance scheme Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana, the size of AB-PMJAY is massive since it is expected to have 50 crore beneficiaries. Hence, the chances of fraud are also higher.

Sources said that the smart cards issued to the beneficiaries will be used to track the claims filed by the individuals. Any anomalies will be looked at it closely. These could include multiple claims being filed within a short duration or claims for same procedures filed in two different hospitals.

The bigger issue is that hospitals do not have a regulator. Insurers and TPAs are regulated by IRDAI and the authority also imposes fines for any malpractices.

To further strengthen the scheme, fraud control measures being planned. Here, industry consultations will be undertaken to understand global best practices and IT solutions available for implementation of AB-PMJAY.

These consultations will also provide inputs for developing a robust fraud prevention, detection and control system for AB-PMJAY. For this initiative, the National Health Agency has asked the industry to provide inputs, suggestions and recommendations on the planned and proposed measures that can be adopted under the scheme.

Further, IT companies will also be taken on board to have an automated system of detecting frauds.

Under the erstwhile state-run Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana, there were a few cases of fraud reported. These included claims being taken for false hospitalisation incidents as well forging of health cards in the name of non-existing people to claim the Rs 30,000 benefit.

In health insurance schemes, fake hospital bills are the biggest menace. In several cases, TPAs and some insurance employees have been found to be involved in the fraud. Insurers have large teams involved in fraud mitigation.