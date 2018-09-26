App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Insurers, TPAs involved in fraud likely to be blacklisted under Ayushman Bharat

Any fraud with respect to claims settlement will have detailed investigations being conducted

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Representative Image
Representative Image

Insurance companies as well as third-party administrators (TPAs) involved in cases of fraud under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), also called the Modicare scheme, could be blacklisted.

Sources told Moneycontrol that the government and the health ministry will have a 'zero-tolerance' policy for frauds in the scheme.

"This will be the largest government-funded health insurance scheme. The idea is to ensure that no party takes undue advantage of the system. Any divergence will be taken seriously and such parties will not be allowed into the system," said a senior official.

A handful of states have opted for the insurance route under AB-PMJAY while almost 19 states have either chosen a trust route or a mixed model. A trust route is where each state will set up a trust to identify the beneficiaries and pay the hospitalisation claims out of the trust.

related news

Under this scheme, TPAs have a larger role to play. This is because even if a state opts for a trust model, TPAs will assist them in the claims settlement process.

Compared to the previous government-sponsored health insurance scheme Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana, the size of AB-PMJAY is massive since it is expected to have 50 crore beneficiaries. Hence, the chances of fraud are also higher.

Also Read: 5 states opted out of Ayushman Bharat: Here's why

Sources said that the smart cards issued to the beneficiaries will be used to track the claims filed by the individuals. Any anomalies will be looked at it closely. These could include multiple claims being filed within a short duration or claims for same procedures filed in two different hospitals.

The bigger issue is that hospitals do not have a regulator. Insurers and TPAs are regulated by IRDAI and the authority also imposes fines for any malpractices.

To further strengthen the scheme, fraud control measures being planned. Here, industry consultations will be undertaken to understand global best practices and IT solutions available for implementation of AB-PMJAY.

These consultations will also provide inputs for developing a robust fraud prevention, detection and control system for AB-PMJAY. For this initiative, the National Health Agency has asked the industry to provide inputs, suggestions and recommendations on the planned and proposed measures that can be adopted under the scheme.

Also Read: Will Modicare be a game changer or turn into another Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana?

Further, IT companies will also be taken on board to have an automated system of detecting frauds.

Under the erstwhile state-run Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana, there were a few cases of fraud reported. These included claims being taken for false hospitalisation incidents as well forging of health cards in the name of non-existing people to claim the Rs 30,000 benefit.

In health insurance schemes, fake hospital bills are the biggest menace. In several cases, TPAs and some insurance employees have been found to be involved in the fraud. Insurers have large teams involved in fraud mitigation.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 10:08 am

tags #Economy #insurance

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.