Insurers told to ramp up Jan Suraksha enrollments

Insurance companies have been advised to increase the number of enrollments under the Jan Suraksha initiative of the government. The programme that has a term life insurance, personal accident, and pension scheme under its ambit has seen a drop in the pace of new lives covered.

Earlier, while the schemes would see an increase of almost 1 million-3 million every month, the additions have been negligible in the past two quarters. Jan Suraksha Yojana was launched as an extension to the Jan Dhan Yojana in May 2015.

According to the latest data available, as of April 24, about 53.3 million people were covered under the life insurance scheme and 135.1 million covered under accident insurance scheme.

“Banks have also not been promoting the schemes aggressively. This is why the numbers are seeing a slump and government wants us to revive this,” said a senior official.

The premium for the life insurance is Rs 330 per year while that of the personal accident scheme is Rs 12 per annum.

Insurance companies, on the other hand, are also waiting for an increase in the premium for the government-sponsored insurance so that it is viable.

These policies are sold through the auto-debit facility of the bank accounts of individuals where the premiums are deducted from the account. There is also an auto-renewal of the product for the policyholders.

All individual (single or joint) bank account holders in the age 18 to 70 years in participating banks are entitled to join.

In the first two years of the launch, both banks and insurance companies were engaged in marketing campaigns and also sending regular reminders to customers to join the plan. However, sources said both insurers and banks have reduced the aggression in the policy sales.

This led to a concern from the government which wants to improve insurance penetration in the country. The share of insurance premiums to India’s gross domestic product (called insurance penetration) stood at 3.69 percent in FY18. According to the Swiss Re sigma report, insurance density or premium per person stood at $73 for FY18 versus $59.7 in the year ago period.