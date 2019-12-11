Insurers can invest in debt ETFs subject to some conditions, says IRDAI

The insurance regulator has said insurance companies can invest in debt exchange-traded funds (ETFs) subject to certain conditions.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) said debt ETFs with underlying debt securities of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) proposed to be launched in India, will be an eligible class of investment.

This will be part of insurers’ mutual fund exposure. In 2017, IRDAI had allowed insurers to invest in a series of asset categories.

However, IRDAI said for such debt ETFs, a downgrade in an underlying security below AA rating will lead to a reclassification. The regulator added that if any of the underlying securities get downgraded below ‘AA’, the Debt ETF will be classified under ‘other investment’.

Insurers can only invest in debt ETFs issued by mutual funds. Here, the debt ETF has to invest in a basket of securities issued by CPSEs which are part of constituents’ of a publicly-available index.

Further, the minimum investment by the insurer cannot be less than the creation unit size. It also cannot be reduced to below creation unit size.

With a rise in downgrades of a handful of debt papers of financial services firms, IRDAI wants to ensure that insurers invest in less-risky instruments.

Apart from this, IRDAI has also advised insurers to do a detailed financial analysis of a company and its capital position before purchasing investments. Insurers have been advised to not merely look at the current ratings.