Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Insurers boost phone consultation services amid coronavirus lockdown

The move comes as experts push for social distancing and the country is in a 21-day lockdown to combat spread of the infection

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Top insurance providers in the country have reportedly stepped up to facilitate telemedical check-ups for customers amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Insurers Religare, TATA AIA, Max Bupa, HDFC Ergo and online platform Policybazaar have boosted remote medical services to scrutinise applicants and provide telephonic doctors’ consultations, The Economic Times reported.

The move comes as experts push for social distancing and the country is in a 21-day lockdown to combat spread of the infection. It allows reduction of risk for customers and doctors and lets insurers carry on with services. Insurance is an essential service under the lockdown period.

Follow our LIVE updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

“The process which would earlier require in-person consultations are now conducted via telephonic calls. It requires a prescription history of past ailments for health and term insurance,” Santosh Aggarwal, Chief Business Officer, Life Insurance – Policybazaar, told the paper. Conversion rate has increased nearly 35 percent over the past month, he added.

“For our new customers, our team of doctors is working 24x7 to underwrite new policies,” Max Bupa CEO Ashish Mehrotra told the paper.

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 03:33 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #customers #Health #India #insurance #medical

