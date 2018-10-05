App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 07:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Insurance surveyors to now have performance appraisals too

Those surveyors scoring marks below 40 will be removed from service by the insurance company

M Saraswathy @maamitalks

Performance appraisals are not just restricted to corporate employees. The finance ministry has asked state-owned general insurers to have a grading system for insurance surveyors. Those scoring below 40 out of 100 will be removed from servicing insurers.

A circular had been sent to public sector general insurers in September 2018. These surveyors are intermediaries in the insurance sector and work with companies on a per-project basis. This is the first instance of an insurance intermediary coming under the ambit of the appraisal system.

Other intermediaries like agents and brokers only have sales targets that they are needed to fulfill. If they miss targets, they are given a warning and later removed from service.

Insurance surveyors and loss assessors are involved in claims management for general insurance companies. They look at the quantum of the loss based on on-site surveys conducted by specialised teams.

All claims above a certain limit in general insurance require a survey report from these entities. Only if the report is submitted is the claim passed.

The finance ministry has said the performance of each surveyor on the panel will be under review. The insurance company have also been told to develop rating formats on online and SMS formats for rating of surveyors by the customer at the time of claim settlement.

The circular sent to the insurers has said that there will be a five-point scale including outstanding, good, average, below average and poor. Customers will rate the surveyors on their promptness in attending to the claim, professional approach and their helpful nature among others.

Those who score between 61 to 80 marks will have a process of counseling for improving performance. Those scoring between 41 to 60 marks will have counseling and will also face a reduction in the number of survey jobs allotted. Those scoring 40 will be de-empaneled.

Turnaround time

The surveyors are required to start the survey immediately but not later than 48 hours of his appointment. The surveyor can submit their final report within 30 days of appointment.

Depending on the size of the insurance company, multiple surveyors are appointed to look into quicker claims settlement.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 07:24 pm

tags #Economy #insurance

