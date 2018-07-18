App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Insurance regulator moving fast on life insurance product regulation overhaul

Changes in product structure and distribution architecture will be made in the next few months

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The life insurance industry will soon have a new set of product regulations. Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has set up a working group for this purpose.

IRDAI had constituted a committee in 2017 for reviewing regulations around life insurance products. This committee had submitted its report in December 2017. To look into the recommendations of that committee, IRDAI is setting up a working group. This nine-member group has representatives from both — IRDAI as well as the life insurance industry.

The working group will look into the recommendations given by the committee and will also look into the feedback from the stakeholders on the report. Post this, a draft product regulations will be prepared by the group.

The insurance regulator in a circular released on Tuesday night said that the working group will meet as often as possible and submit their recommendations to the Member (Actuary) within one month from the date of constitution of the working group.

related news

The report

The report, which was released in December 2017, proposed far-reaching changes for the insurance industry. This included self-regulation by life insurers, higher surrender values, flexible investment policies for insurance and offering loans against unit-linked insurance products, among others.

Also, the committee had recommended a level-playing field in health insurance business for life insurers on par with general insurers and standalone health insurance. This would allow them to sell indemnity-based products, provide value-added services like wellness programmes, offer all-coverage terms and bring parity in commission levels.

To extend the ambit of services provided by a life insurer, IRDAI said that life insurers, like other service providers, should optimise these avenues to increase insurance penetration. This would mean that customers can not only buy policies from life insurers, but will also be able to avail of other services like booking hotel/flight tickets and pay utility bills.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 12:21 pm

tags #Business #Economy #insurance

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.