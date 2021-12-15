MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Installed nuclear power capacity grew by over 40% in last 7 years: Govt

The country is pursuing an indigenous three-stage nuclear power programme to provide long term energy security in a sustainable manner, Minister of State in the Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy Dr Jitendra Singh said in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

PTI
December 15, 2021 / 02:39 PM IST
AP

AP

India’s installed nuclear power capacity has grown from 4,780 MW to 6,780 MW, an increase of over 40 per cent, in the last seven years, the government said on Wednesday.

The country is pursuing an indigenous three-stage nuclear power programme to provide long term energy security in a sustainable manner, Minister of State in the Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy Dr Jitendra Singh said in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

"In addition, Light Water Reactors based on foreign cooperation are also being set up as additionalities. A large expansion programme of nuclear power is being undertaken to provide the country clean electricity," he said in a written response.

"In the last seven years, the installed nuclear power capacity grew from 4780 MW to 6780 MW, an increase of over 40 per cent," Singh said.

Responding to another question, the minister said the current annual production of uranium in the country is not enough to meet the annual fuel requirement of all the operational uranium based nuclear power plants.

Close

Related stories

"However, we are continuously exploring the possibility of alternate fuel based on thorium in this regard for which we have enough reserves. Further, the Department is importing uranium from different countries like Canada, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Russia also," Singh said.

The Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD), a constituent unit of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), has the mandate to identify, evaluate and augment mineral resources of uranium, thorium, niobium, tantalum, beryllium, lithium, zirconium, titanium and rare earths containing uranium and thorium in the country, he said.

"As of November, 2021 AMD has established 3,58,496 tonne (t) in situ Uranium Oxide," he added.
PTI
Tags: #Economy #India #installed nuclear power
first published: Dec 15, 2021 02:39 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.