App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 01:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Insolvency law amendments to ensure greater timeliness: Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman said proposed amendments also responds to issues pertaining to financial creditors in the wake of a recent ruling with respect to financial and operational creditors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amendments to insolvency law are aimed at ensuring greater timeliness for resolution process, which has to be completed in 330 days, and changes are to made in seven sections of the law, Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on August 1.

Moving the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for passage in Lok Sabha, she said the changes would also bring in more clarity on various provisions, including time-bound disposal at the application stage for resolution plan and treatment of financial creditors.

As many as seven sections of the Code are to be amended. Once the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) begins, it has to be completed in 330 days, including litigation stages and judicial process, the minister said citing the proposed amendments.

Close

Among others, the approved resolution plan would be binding on central and state governments as well as various statutory authorities.

related news

Sitharaman said proposed amendments also responds to issues pertaining to financial creditors in the wake of a recent ruling with respect to financial and operational creditors.

Recently, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had ruled in the Essar Steel Ltd's case that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) had no role in distribution of claims and brought lenders (financial creditors) and vendors (operational creditors) on par.

Sitharaman quoted a Supreme Court judgement to say that with implementation of the Code, there is no longer a defaulter's paradise.The bill was passed by Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 01:30 pm

tags #CIRP #Economy #India #Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill 2019 #NCLAT

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.