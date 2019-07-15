Infrastructure developing in 15 identified tourism circuits: Govt to Lok Sabha

The Tourism Ministry is developing public infrastructure like tourist parks and tourism clusters in 15 identified circuits across the country, Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said during Question Hour that the initiative has been taken under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

"Under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, Integrated Development of Theme Based Tourist Circuits is developing tourism infrastructure in 15 identified circuits, across the country, having tourist potential in a planned and prioritised manner," he said.

Patel said under this scheme, the ministry is developing public infrastructure in circuits including tourist parks and tourism clusters.

Rural Circuit has been identified as one of the thematic circuit for development with an objective to develop basic infrastructure for showcasing rural sites and culture of the country to tourists, he said.