Infra financing, green tech to be in focus for India at first I2U2 Summit

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be joined by Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Securing long-term investments in infrastructure financing and green technologies would be a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he virtually attends the first-ever I2U2 summit on July 14, officials said.

I2U2 refers to India, Israel, the US and the UAE.

The four nations have been tightening their diplomatic and economic ties over the past few years. The first virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan would also include talks on the current global food crisis and the Ukraine war, officials said.

The summit would take place during Biden's first major trip to the Middle East from July 13 to 16, with stops in Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia, and engagements with nearly a dozen counterparts from across the region and beyond. It would also be the first international engagement of the new Israeli PM and UAE President after they assumed charge.

While the western media has credited the administration of Joe Biden to be behind the multilateral initiative, officials stress the summit is a brainchild of both Washington DC and New Delhi.

"Both nations have been trying to secure their interests while also bringing other nations on the same platform in the wider Middle East area," officials said.

The grouping was conceptualised during the meeting of the foreign ministers of the four countries on October 18, 2021. Each country has also held Sherpa-level interactions regularly to discuss the possible areas of cooperation.

Investment focus

I2U2 is primarily aimed at encouraging joint investments in six areas -- water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security.

In a new approach, it intends to mobilise private sector capital and expertise to help modernise infrastructure, develop low carbon pathways for industries, improve public health, and promote the development of critical emerging and green technologies.

According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) figures, the US remains the third-largest source of historical FDI ($54 billion) for India, while the UAE was 9th ($12.2 billion).

While US investments are spread across dozens of sectors, the UAE's investments in India are concentrated mainly on five sectors: services sector (15.7 percent), sea transport (8.8 percent), power (8.3 percent), construction (infrastructure) activities (7.1 percent) and construction of townships, housing, built-up infrastructure and construction-development projects (7 percent). New Delhi wants to diversify this.

While Israel was only the 44th largest investor, with $270 million, they were mostly high-impact investments in the high-tech domain and in agriculture, and numbered more than 300, according to the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv.

There is a growing preference for Israeli companies in sectors such as renewable energy, water technologies, homeland security, and real estate, in addition to traditional areas such as agriculture, and chemicals. India wants to tap into this, an official said.

Not a West Asian Quad

Officials argued that the I2U2 would not become a West Asian Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) since its focus would remain on marshalling resources for investments in infrastructure and non-carbon energy exploitation. They stressed that strategic affairs are not under the purview of the I2U2 yet.

Officially, the Quad has been conceived as a forum to cooperate for safeguarding shared security and other interests in the Indo-Pacific region. However, observers have pointed out that its main objective is to counter China’s military and economic rise.

Last month, the White House had said its focus remained on entering India's vast consumer market. As India is a major source of high-tech and highly sought-after goods, the US wants the countries to closely work together in technology, trade, climate and COVID-19. Back then, the White House had added this partnership may even potentially be extended to security as well.

The I2U2 platform also allows for further rapport between the UAE and Israel, which established diplomatic ties for the first time in 2021 as more and more Gulf nations warm up to Israel.