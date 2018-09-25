App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 03:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infra development in northeast priority of NDA government: Nitin Gadkari

He iterated that infrastructure development in the region has always been a priority of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 1,90,000 crore for road projects spanning over 12,000 km in the northeast, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said Tuesday.

He iterated that infrastructure development in the region has always been a priority of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

"Our government accords highest priority to infrastructure development in the northeast. We seek cooperation of state governments for land acquisition, forest clearances and encroachment solutions," the minister for road transport and highways told reporters here.

Gadkari, who arrived in Shillong Monday on a two-day visit, reviewed Monday all national highway projects in the eight northeast states.

He urged the state governments in the region to regularly monitor the progress of the infrastructure projects.

"A total of Rs 1,66,026 crore has been sanctioned for construction of 10,892 km of roads in all eight states under National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited. Additionally, Rs 7,000 crore has been approved for road works under National Highway Authority of India.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has also sanctioned Rs 17,257 crore for respective Public Works Department for construction of 2,421 km length of roads in these states," Gadkari added.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 03:23 pm

tags #Economy #India #NDA #Nitin Gadkari

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.