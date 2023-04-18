Inflation-targeting framework has clouded thinking in central banks: PM’s advisory council member

The inflation-targeting framework has clouded the thinking in central banks, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), with the markets expecting a rate hike every time there is a spike in inflation, and without even waiting for the impact of the previous tightening to play out, Rakesh Mohan, a part-time member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, told Moneycontrol.

The RBI’s inflation target is 4 percent, with a tolerance band of plus or minus 2 percent.

There are multiple instruments to manage inflation, but every time the monthly data shows a price increase, everyone looks for monetary policy action, though it is known that its transmission takes a long time to be effective, he said.

“There's no question that the central aim of the RBI is to maintain low inflation and price stability. By doing inflation-targeting, what you do is you make the public and yourself believe that it will be more effective than it can be. In fact, multiple instruments have to be used to manage inflation, which is what the RBI has been doing since the mid- to late 1990s. The inflation-targeting framework has clouded the thinking in central banks,” he said.

ALSO READ: Crypto will die its own natural death as investors turn to other assets: PM-EAC member

India adopted the inflation-targeting regime in 2015 when the central government signed a pact with the RBI.

“Even without inflation targeting, if I was in RBI, I would be disturbed every time inflation goes up beyond 6 percent or thereabouts. Adoption of inflation targeting has also influenced thinking in the media. Every time monthly inflation increases or decreases, it is conditioned to look for monetary policy action. It is known that, however, monetary policy transmission takes long and variable lags to be effective, ceteris paribus,” Mohan said.

‘Inflation-targeting framework gives a false confidence’

“The inflation-targeting framework gives a false confidence in the ability of the central bank to influence and control inflation in either direction. Of course, interest rate increases do have some impact on reducing inflation. In addition, the RBI does all kinds of liquidity management roles, forex management and maintenance of financial stability,” he said.

Inflation levels in developed countries remain high. The European Central Bank, Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve are likely to continue raising interest rates for some time, and growth may slow down and India’s exports may be impacted.

“Because of the financial disturbances arising from the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Credit Suisse crises, and other problems potentially emerging in the banking system, credit from banks in the western world could slow down. For inflation to come down, there has to be some demand impact of interest rate increases, and, hence, some reduction in consumption. The IMF and the World Bank are indeed projecting a likely slowdown in the global economy, in both the short and medium terms, which can be expected to impact India indirectly, both through exports and other channels,” Mohan said.

ALSO READ: More financial institutions may fail globally, but no direct impact on India likely: PM-EAC member

The biggest challenge facing the country today is the unprecedented global uncertainty that is plaguing the world.

No one had expected something like the SVB and Credit Suisse meltdowns. They are indicative of the kind of uncertainty that exists in the world.

Furthermore, the current increase in COVID cases was also not foreseen. So one just doesn’t know if there can still be a resurgence of COVID. The unending Russia and Ukraine war is another uncertainty.

“Present indications are that risks are on the downside. So we have to be on our guard,” he said.

Demand slowdown expected in India

With the global slowdown and inflation continuing to be sticky, it is likely that demand in India may be impacted.

“The objective of increasing interest rates is to slow down demand in order to combat inflation, particularly if it is sticky. Thus, some consumption slowdown is to be expected for monetary policy to be effective. Furthermore, with the global economic slowdown, some slowing of demand in India can be expected. I wouldn't expect rural demand to be that different from urban demand,” he said.

With the risks from global factors persisting, India may need to increase food subsidy this fiscal, the increased capex of Rs 10 lakh crore may take a hit.

“The government always has to do a balancing act. If international fertiliser prices go up (as they did because of the Ukraine war), in the current policy framework, subsidies will have to increase to shield the impact on farmers. So the fisc will be impacted. Food subsidies may also need to be increased. Given the current expenditure load and debt-servicing needs, it is always capex that takes the hit,” he said.

Speaking on the high current account deficit (CAD), Mohan said that the government should, however, not aim at increasing customs duties.

“If domestic growth is significantly faster than those of other economies, which is very likely, it will impact growth of our exports. If we are able to maintain higher economic growth at the same time, imports will grow faster than exports and the CAD will increase. Recent reports suggest that the CAD has been contained at less than 3 percent of GDP for 2022-23. Because of the adjustable exchange rate, impact on CAD will be contained. Moreover, with any sign of a high CAD, the government should not increase protectionist measures. It should be understood that import duties are actually exactly equivalent to export duties, thereby acting as a dampener on exports,” he said.