Inflation-targeting framework has clouded thinking in central banks: PM’s advisory council member

Meghna Mittal
Apr 18, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

Rakesh Mohan, a part-time member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, tells Moneycontrol though there are multiple instruments to tackle inflation, every time there is a spike, the market expects monetary policy action

The inflation-targeting framework has clouded the thinking in central banks, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), with the markets expecting a rate hike every time there is a spike in inflation, and without even waiting for the impact of the previous tightening to play out, Rakesh Mohan, a part-time member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, told Moneycontrol.

There are multiple instruments to manage inflation, but every time the monthly data shows a price increase, everyone looks for monetary policy action, though it is known that its transmission takes a long time to be effective, he said.

“There's no question that the central aim of the RBI is to maintain low inflation and price stability. By doing inflation-targeting, what you do is you make the public and yourself believe that it will be more effective than it can be. In fact, multiple instruments have to be used to manage inflation, which is what the RBI has been doing since the mid- to late 1990s. The inflation-targeting framework has clouded the thinking in central banks,” he said.