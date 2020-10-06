Inflation targeting, agriculture, capital markets - the many areas of expertise of the new MPC members

Late on Monday night, the central government notified its choices for external members to the Monetary Policy Committee. The three new external members to the six-member panel are Ashima Goyal, Shashanka Bhide and Jayanth Verma.

The Reserve Bank of India, last week, postponed the meeting of the MPC, as the Centre had not yet announced the names of the external members who would replace Ravindra Dholakia, Chetan Ghate and Pami Dua, whose terms had come to an end.

As Moneycontrol had reported, the postponement was a brief one, due to formalities like security and background checks.

The next meeting, as announced on October 6, will take place on October 7 and policy announcement will be done on October 9.

Goyal, Bhide and Jayanth Verma will serve in the MPC for a period of four years. We take a brief look at their work and track record.

Ashima Goyal

Goyal has been a member of the Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister Narendra Modi since September 2017, a position from which she has now resigned, after her appointment to the MPC. With regards to the members of MPC, the RBI Act states that a person cannot be in the panel if they have a material conflict of interest with the RBI and are unable to resolve such conflict.

Goyal, a macro-economist, is a professor, Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, Mumbai and independent director at Edelweiss Financial Services, IDBI bank and SBI General Insurance.

A widely published author in academia, Goyal was also a visiting fellow at the Economic Growth Centre, Yale University, and a Fulbright Senior Research Fellow at Claremont Graduate University.

Her fields of interest include open economy macroeconomics, international finance, financial markets and regulation, institutions and development. She is currently researching fiscal and monetary policies, flexible inflation targeting, trend cycle decomposition, growth volatility and sustainability, cross border flows, exchange rate regimes, global governance, institutions and incentives.

Shashanka Bhide

An interesting appointment, given that Bhide is a renowned expert in the area of agricultural economics and research. Currently a senior advisor at the National Council for Applied Economic Research, Bhide completed his doctorate in agricultural economics from Iowa State University in 1980. He has held various positions in NCEAR and is also a member of the Board of Governors of the Institute for Social and Economic Change in Bangalore.

Bhide’s research has covered a number of areas in agriculture, macroeconomic modeling, infrastructure and poverty analysis and he has published numerous articles and books on macroeconomic, agriculture and socio-economic issues.

Jayanth Verma

Verma is currently professor, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, from where he also completed his post-graduation and obtained his doctorate.

Verma is a qualified cost accountant whose areas of expertise include finance, capital markets, fixed income, alternative investments, risk management and corporate finance.

Verma was a full time Member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a year, and before that a part time member for three years. He has been the Chairman of the Secondary Markets Advisory Committee and several other committees of SEBI.

He has also been Chairman of several committees set up by the Forward Markets Commission and the Ministry of Finance . Verma was a member of the Raghuram Rajan Committee on Financial Sector Reforms and of the Financial Sector Legislative Reforms Commission.

Verma has served on the boards of Axis Bank, Bharat Petroleum, Infosys BPM Limited and Punjab National Bank. His current research interests are principally in the area of financial markets including equity, debt, currency and derivative markets. He is also interested in broader issues related to the financial sector as also in mathematical modelling and computer simulation.