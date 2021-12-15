MARKET NEWS

Inflation in Britain hits 5.1%, highest in a decade

Prices for motor fuels were the biggest factor pushing the consumer prices index higher, the Office for National Statistics said.

New York Times
December 15, 2021 / 10:06 PM IST
Prices are rising faster than the Bank of England’s most recent forecast (File image: AP)

Inflation in Britain rose 5.1% last month, the highest annual rate in more than a decade, driven mainly by jumps in the cost of gasoline and clothing.

The figure is a significant increase from October’s 4.2% rate, and shows that prices are rising faster than the Bank of England’s most recent forecast, which predicted inflation would rise to about 5% next spring. The central bank tries to keep inflation at about 2%.

Prices for motor fuels were the biggest factor pushing the consumer prices index higher, the Office for National Statistics said. The average gasoline price in Britain last month — 145.8 pence per liter (about $7.30 per gallon) was the highest on record since 1990, the agency said.

Inflation, mostly dormant for years, is now soaring around the world. In the United States, the consumer price index climbed 6.8% in the year through November, the fastest pace since 1982, and in Europe it has hit 4.9%, a record for the euro. The main trigger has been the jagged reawakening of economies that were largely shut down during the pandemic lockdowns during parts of 2020 and 2021. The surge in activity has caused supply-chain problems, hampered further by labor shortages, as well as shortages of oil and natural gas.

The issue of how to curb price increases will undoubtedly come up at this week’s Bank of England meeting. The policymakers, who will release a statement Thursday, have discussed raising the bank’s record-low benchmark interest rate, but must weigh inflation concerns with the recent surge in the omicron variant, which is expected to rob the economy of some growth.

Since the discovery of the omicron variant, bets that the central bank would raise interest rates Thursday have significantly dropped.

“The quick ascent” of inflation will not panic the Bank of England into raising interest rates this week, Samuel Tombs, an economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a note to clients, because “the full extent of the economic damage wrought by omicron is still unknown.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

By Kevin Granville

c.2021 The New York Times Company
New York Times
Tags: #Bank of England #Economy #inflation #United Kingdom
first published: Dec 15, 2021 10:03 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.