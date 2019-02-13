Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 04:40 PM IST | Source: Capitalmind

Inflation drops to 2.05%, lower than RBI's projection a week ago

If you are a saver (or investor in fixed income) you need to plan for a change in cash flows in this year.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Deepak Shenoy 

There is something to be said about inflation. It's a number that is stubbornly refusing to rise. January inflation came in at just 2.05 percent, a near-two year low. And it's happening like this: the inflation index is actually falling – and falling even more than it fell last year.

Image source: Capitalmind

Which brings us to the components. While food is still an important part of the index, it's still "deflating" – prices of food items are falling, in general. This is usual for January (as winter crops come abound) but we see that this time, there was more "abundance" than last year.

related news

Medical costs continue to inflate at massive levels (9 percent) and Education at 8 percent is also moving really fast. Housing, clothing, fuel and transport inflation is low.

Image source: Capitalmind

Core inflation: A respite

The fear that RBI mentioned clearly was: Core inflation is still too high. Well, that's changed, too, apparently.

Image source: Capitalmind

As you can see, the purple line ("core" inflation, removing food and fuel products) is now softening. Inflation there has fallen from near 6 percent down to 5.37 percent.

Core inflation is a serious concern if it rises because food and fuel prices will be volatile.

More rate cuts?

This data nearly confirms the view that inflation should moderate. In fact, the RBI had predicted a 2.8 percent average inflation for the whole Jan-Mar quarter – and we start it much lower, at 2.05 percent. If inflation is consistently lower then it makes sense to cut rates further.

The 10-year bond yield is still high at 7.53 percent, and the data came in after market hours on February 12.

The wide gap between inflation (2.05 percent) and the RBI repo rate (6.25 percent) is a little too high. Additionally, it's clear the economy is seeing an impact as well – part of lower inflation is simply from falling growth. There's an NBFC liquidity crisis on, and real estate companies too are struggling with debt. All of this, together, is confusing. But the RBI will look at inflation (and growth) and will have to cut rates going forward.

If you are a saver (or investor in fixed income) you need to plan for a change in cash flows in this year.

The author is CEO and founder of Capitalmind.in.

This article first appeared on Capitalmind and has been reproduced with permission. You can read the original article here.
You can now invest in mutual funds with moneycontrol. Download moneycontrol transact app. A dedicated app to explore, research and buy mutual funds.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #Economy #inflation

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.