Inflation data, earnings, global trends to guide market movement this week: Analysts

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST

Wholesale Price Index  inflation data for March, quarterly earnings, global trends and foreign fund trading activity are major factors that will drive equity markets this week, analysts said.

Investors would also focus on the movement of crude oil prices and the trend in the rupee against the US dollar.

WPI inflation data for March would be released on Monday.

"Trend in global markets, domestic and global macroeconomic data, crude oil prices and movement of the rupee against the dollar will dictate the trend this week," said Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, Master Capital Services Ltd.