Inflated job claims prompt govt to clean up investment data: Report

The Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is planning to do away with the investment proposal form, seeing as how some investment proposals are unrealistic and since it has no measures in place to verify every single entry filed, Business Standard reports.

The department will ask investors to file their actual investments instead, aiming to improve the quality of data, an official told the paper. A draft note that recommends removal of the mandatory requirement of filing Part A of the Industrial Entrepreneur Memorandum (IEM), which seeks information on investment intentions, has also been prepared for public consultation.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The government is reconsidering its method of collecting data on industrial investments after a huge mismatch was seen in the investment proposals of companies and the number of jobs that are really created from these (as opposed to the projected number of job creation).

This re-examination can be traced back to a particular entry, one which involves Noida-based GEW India. In its November 2018 investment proposal, the company estimated it would generate 1.87 million jobs in the manufacture of prefabricated steel structures and pre-engineered buildings on the back of an investment of Rs 27 crore.

Its claim pushed the overall job creation figure the highest ever of 2.47 million in 2018, a three-fold rise year-on-year. This, in other words, meant that as compared to the 756,919 jobs in 2017, the proposed job creation in 2018 grew 226 percent. This was when the proposed investment of Rs 4.6 lakh crore saw only a 16 percent rise.

Based on the IEMs filed, DPIIT data on investment proposals is an early projector of the country’s probable economic trajectory and an indicator of business sentiment in the economy. In 2018, the number of investment proposals (basically investment intentions filed by companies) stood at 2,173, a 10 percent growth YoY.