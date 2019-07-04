App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Inflated job claims prompt govt to clean up investment data: Report

The Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will ask investors to file their actual investments instead, aiming to improve the quality of data

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is planning to do away with the investment proposal form, seeing as how some investment proposals are unrealistic and since it has no measures in place to verify every single entry filed, Business Standard reports.

The department will ask investors to file their actual investments instead, aiming to improve the quality of data, an official told the paper. A draft note that recommends removal of the mandatory requirement of filing Part A of the Industrial Entrepreneur Memorandum (IEM), which seeks information on investment intentions, has also been prepared for public consultation.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

The government is reconsidering its method of collecting data on industrial investments after a huge mismatch was seen in the investment proposals of companies and the number of jobs that are really created from these (as opposed to the projected number of job creation).

related news

This re-examination can be traced back to a particular entry, one which involves Noida-based GEW India. In its November 2018 investment proposal, the company estimated it would generate 1.87 million jobs in the manufacture of prefabricated steel structures and pre-engineered buildings on the back of an investment of Rs 27 crore.

Its claim pushed the overall job creation figure the highest ever of 2.47 million in 2018, a three-fold rise year-on-year. This, in other words, meant that as compared to the 756,919 jobs in 2017, the proposed job creation in 2018 grew 226 percent. This was when the proposed investment of Rs 4.6 lakh crore saw only a 16 percent rise.

Based on the IEMs filed, DPIIT data on investment proposals is an early projector of the country’s probable economic trajectory and an indicator of business sentiment in the economy. In 2018, the number of investment proposals (basically investment intentions filed by companies) stood at 2,173, a 10 percent growth YoY.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 03:44 pm

tags #Business #Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal trade (DPIIT) #Economy #GEW India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.