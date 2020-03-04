Industrial workers may see wage hike after new CPI series: Report

Wages of around 30 million industrial workers (IW) might increase as a government-led panel has approved a new base year for the consumer price index (CPI), the Business Standard reported.

The panel led by Principal Labour and Employment Advisor BN Nanda, gave the green signal for the new series of CPI-IW, revising the base year to 2016.

The revision is also expected to benefit 4.8 million central government employees, who receive Dearness Allowance (DA), which is linked to CPI, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"The move will benefit 30 million organised industrial workers of the country, and central and state government employees, along with public sector unit workers, since the DA is based on the CPI-IW. The DA will undergo a drastic change after the government’s approval," Nanda, who superannuated on February 28 told the paper.

The CPI-IW was last changed in 2001, and is usually updated every five years, the report said.

DA for central government and private sector employees is usually approved every five years. It was last changed in October 2019, with the government raising it to 17 percent from 12 percent.