Industrial production declines 8% in August: MoSPI

Industrial production declined by 8 percent in August, mainly due to lower output of manufacturing, mining and power generation sectors, official data showed on October 12. According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, manufacturing sector production registered a decline of 8.6 percent, while the output of mining and power segments fell 9.8 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.

The IIP had contracted by 1.4 percent in August 2019. " It may not be appropriate to compare the IIP in the post pandemic months with the IIP for months preceding the COVID 19 pandemic," the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said in a statement.

"With the gradual relaxation of restrictions, there has been a relative improvement in the economic activities by varying degrees as well as in data reporting," it added.