Industrial production contracts 4.3% in September

Industrial production contracted 4.3 percent in September, mainly due to poor performance in the manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Monday.

Factory output, as measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded 4.6 percent in September 2018.

A slowdown was witnessed in the manufacturing sector, which declined by 3.9 percent in September as compared to 4.8 percent growth a year ago.

The power generation sector output dipped 2.6 percent in September, compared to 8.2 percent growth in the year-ago period.