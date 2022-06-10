IIP growth jumps to 8-month high of 7.1% in April on favourable base

India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), quickened to 7.1 percent in April from 2.2 percent in March, data released on June 10 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.

At 7.1 percent, the April industrial growth rate is the highest in eight months, althouth it has been aided by a favourable base effect.

The sharp up-tick in IIP growth comes after data released last month showed India's eight core sectors grew 8.4 percent in April, up from 4.9 percent in March.

With the eight core industries accounting for 40.3 percent of the total weight of IIP, IIP growth tracks the performance of these core sectors.

IIP growth in April 2021 was 133.5 percent. The year-ago growth rates across all categories are extremely high due to a statistical effect as the base period for the April 2021 growth rates was April 2020, which saw the entire country in lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. This brought economic activity to a halt. As such, any output comparisons with April 2020 are bound to produce unusally large growth rates.

The statistics ministry said the growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted "considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020".

April 2022 March 2022 April 2021 IIP growth 7.1% 2.2% 133.5% Mining 7.8% 3.9% 36.5% Manufacturing 6.3% 1.4% 196.0% Electricity 11.8% 6.1% 38.5% USE-BASED CLASSIFICATION Primary goods 10.1% 5.7% 36.9% Capital goods 14.7% 2.0% 1,028.6% Intermediate goods 7.6% 1.8% 213.0% Infrastructure goods 3.8% 6.7% 609.4% Consumer durables 8.5% -2.6% 1,778.2% Consumer non-durables 0.3% -4.6% 92.6%

The low base meant April saw all three sectors - mining, manufacturing, and electricity - showing a huge improvement in output growth. The same was true for all types of goods under the use-based classification, except infrastructure goods.

Production of infrastructure goods rose 3.8 percent in April, down from a growth of 6.7 percent in March.

"The strength witnessed in early high frequency indicators such as manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, Goods and Services Tax collection, et cetera is not yet translating into industrial production," noted Vivek Rathi, director-research at Knight Frank India.

"Sequential decline in capital goods, which is a proxy for investments is worrisome. Also, persisting contraction in consumer durables adds to concerns of weakening consumption growth amidst rising prices, which needs policy attention," Rathi added.

According to ICRA Chief Economist Aditi Nayar, the weak showing of capital goods output compaed to pre-Covid levels only firms up the view that any increase in capacity utilisation in the first quarter of 2022 "will not trigger a rapid private sector capacity expansion in light of the uncertainties generated by geo-political developments".