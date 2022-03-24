English
    Indraprastha Gas hikes prices of domestic piped natural gas in Delhi-NCR: Check rates

    The increase in PNG rates comes on the heels of oil marketing companies hiking petrol and diesel prices after a 137 day freeze.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 24, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST
    Indraprastha Gal Ltd (Representative image)

    Indraprastha Gal Ltd (Representative image)

    Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has hiked the price of domestic piped natural gas in Delhi by Rs 1 per standard cubic metre (SCM) to Rs 36.61 per unit.

    In Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad domestic PNG will now cost Rs 35.86 per SCM. In Gurugram, it will be Rs 34.42 per SCM, as per the new rates.

    Also Read: Petrol, diesel retail prices raised by 80 paise in 2nd straight hike after 137-day freeze

    The increase in PNG rates comes on the heels of oil marketing companies hiking petrol and diesel prices after a 137 day freeze.

    Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each for two days in a row. Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 97.01 per litre as against Rs 96.21 previously while diesel has gone from Rs 87.47 to Rs 88.27 per litre.

    At 9:38 am, shares of Indraprastha Gas Ltd were trading 1.15 per cent higher at Rs 378 apiece on the BSE.
    Tags: #domestic petrol rates #Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) #piped cooking gas (called PNG or piped natural gas) #piped natural gas (PNG) #PNG (piped natural gas)
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 09:53 am
