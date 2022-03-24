Indraprastha Gas hikes prices of domestic piped natural gas in Delhi-NCR: Check rates

Indraprastha Gal Ltd (Representative image)

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has hiked the price of domestic piped natural gas in Delhi by Rs 1 per standard cubic metre (SCM) to Rs 36.61 per unit.

In Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad domestic PNG will now cost Rs 35.86 per SCM. In Gurugram, it will be Rs 34.42 per SCM, as per the new rates.

The increase in PNG rates comes on the heels of oil marketing companies hiking petrol and diesel prices after a 137 day freeze.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each for two days in a row. Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 97.01 per litre as against Rs 96.21 previously while diesel has gone from Rs 87.47 to Rs 88.27 per litre.

At 9:38 am, shares of Indraprastha Gas Ltd were trading 1.15 per cent higher at Rs 378 apiece on the BSE.