IndiGo’s codeshare with Air France-KLM could upset its partnership with Turkish

IndiGo is becoming the partner of choice and alliance agnostic

IndiGo and the Air France-KLM combine announced a codeshare on December 23 as the year is drawing to a close. Neither the choice of timing nor the partnership was surprising.

Since its first codeshare with Turkish Airlines in late 2018, IndiGo has steadily added partnerships. IndiGo, the largest Indian airline, announced a codeshare (an arrangement in which one airline markets and sells tickets and the other operates flights) with American Airlines a few weeks ago, though that partnership hasn’t been operationalised yet.

The arrangement will open up 25 destinations in India for Air France-KLM customers while IndiGo customers will get access to over 120 destinations in Europe and 50 in the Americas. Let’s take a deeper look at the arrangement.

The Jet Airways factor

Air France operates flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai from Paris while KLM operates to Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. The flights now are under the air bubble arrangement and restricted in terms of capacity or frequency, but the traffic has been growing multi-fold on the sector.

Air France-KLM had a long-standing partnership with Jet Airways, preparing to take off under new owners, which had a transit hub at Amsterdam and also operated to Paris. With the fall of Jet Airways, both Air France and KLM expanded to India by upping the capacity and adding destinations.

Yet the void left by Jet Airways which helped connect traffic beyond the top three or four cities was possibly lost to competition. That was because the competition had better partnerships in the country to offer connections at Delhi or Mumbai.

Two and half years after the suspension of Jet Airways, the Air France-KLM combine has announced a new partner in the form of IndiGo to codeshare and increase the reach to 25 destinations in India! The choice again was limited.

The Air France-KLM combine competes with Lufthansa (a Star Alliance member) and British Airways (A Oneworld member) for traffic to EU and North America from India, in addition to the middle eastern carriers. Both Lufthansa and British Airways have a codeshare partnership with Vistara.

IndiGo has signed a codeshare arrangement with Turkish Airlines (Star Alliance), Qatar Airways (Oneworld), American Airlines (Oneworld) and now with Air France - KLM (Skyteam). The airline’s unique position in the market in terms of leadership, the readiness with the IT infrastructure needed for codeshare, and the expansive network within the country with multiple frequencies help offer better connectivity and ability to handle irregular operations in case of delays or cancellations makes it a partner of choice.

The other options in the country are Air India—which is headed for a change in ownership and hence some uncertainty, Vistara —which has codeshare partnerships in place with many carriers and hence carriers from the same geography cannot bank on the airline. SpiceJet is yet to operationalise its codeshare with Emirates while AirAsia India and Go FIRST have been away from the scene totally.

Typically, airlines look for scale, reliability, brand and technical stability before getting into a codeshare and IndiGo ticks off all boxes making it the partner of choice! The only place where it would falter is the premium experience, which in the case of American Airlines - it is trying to cover up by offering a lounge service on the ground.

The traffic?

Data released by DGCA shows that Q4 of 2018 saw 221,679 passengers between India and the Netherlands, with only 40% of those being carried by KLM. The traffic between India and France was 254,346, with 53% being carried by Air France.

Both saw a decline in Q4-2019, which was after the suspension of Jet Airways. Traffic between the Netherlands and India declined to 120,886 while France declined to 180,418.

In both cases, the traffic carried by KLM and Air France went up. It is an indicator that the overall traffic would have grown but it was carried by other carriers, presumably Middle Eastern ones!

What does this mean for other codeshares?

American Airlines operates direct flights to India and will not be a competition for other IndiGo partners that target Europe. Qatar and IndiGo signed a one-way codeshare to begin with and will take time to expand. That means the partnership with Air France-KLM poses an immediate threat to only Turkish Airlines, which hasn't been operating to India due to lack of air bubbles with Turkey.

In late 2018, when IndiGo and Turkish Airlines announced a codeshare arrangement, it was to be restricted to 20 destinations in Europe. These 20 include Amsterdam and Paris from where KLM and Air France have non-stop flights to Indian shores.

Turkish Airlines has a daily flight each to Mumbai and Delhi and those services have been suspended since March 22, 2020 due to the pandemic. Pre-pandemic, IndiGo operated double daily services to Istanbul from Delhi, which meant that the bilateral rights under the current agreement were exhausted.

However, the political climate between Turkey and India has not been cordial which nearly rules out an expansion of bilateral agreement.

The Turkish codeshare is restricted to three flights from Delhi and one from Mumbai. Those beyond Istanbul are limited to only 20 destinations—all of which are served by the Air France-KLM combine. This could mean that the future of Turkish codeshare could be in jeopardy.

There have been many geopolitical developments, such as the Afghan crisis, since the pandemic that led to the shutdown of international flights and destinations in eastern Europe. Those will be within the range of A321XLRs of IndiGo when they are inducted in 2024.