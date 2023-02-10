 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indigenous defence production in three years was worth Rs 2.58 lakh crore: Government

Feb 10, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST

The data from 2019-20 to 2021-22 was presented in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in response to a question.

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) India's indigenous defence production in the last three financial years was worth Rs 2.58 lakh crore, according to details provided by the government on Friday.

"The value of indigenous defence production in the last three financial years 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-2022 are Rs 79,071 crore, Rs 84,643 crore and Rs 94,846 crore respectively," he said. The total comes to Rs 2,58,560 crore.

"In order to give a boost to the defence manufacturing ecosystem in the country, the government of India has established two defence industrial corridors (DICs), one in Uttar Pradesh and the other in Tamil Nadu," he said.