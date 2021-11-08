MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India’s transition to a green economy presents a $1 trillion opportunity, can create 50mn jobs: WEF

WEF said India is at the cusp of two significant transformations. The first is its economic transformation, and the second is its green transformation. It said India’s path to decarbonisation will have an estimated economic impact of around $15 trillion by 2070.

Prashant K Nanda
November 08, 2021 / 02:47 PM IST
World Economic Forum_WEF

World Economic Forum_WEF

India’s transition to a net-zero economy could create over 50 million jobs and contribute more than $1 trillion in economic impact by 2030, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said on Monday.

As consensus emerges on the urgency and magnitude of the transformation needed to decarbonise the global economy, India’s role and contributions will be critical if the world is to achieve current targets, WEF said in a research paper.

It has also estimated that India’s path to decarbonisation will have an estimated economic impact of around $15 trillion by 2070.

India’s green transition is no longer a drag on its growth. Instead, it will be the driver of growth for decades to come, WEF said.

The white paper, prepared in collaboration with Kearney India and Observer Research Foundation (ORF), underlines that “India’s transition to a net zero economy can save lives, catalyse new industries, create over 50 million jobs and contribute more than $15 trillion in economic impact. It is time for a Green New Deal for India."

Close

Related stories

India at a cusp

WEF said India is at the cusp of two significant transformations. The first is its economic transformation, and the second is its green transformation.

“India will soon be the most populous country in the world – and will be home to one of the youngest populations in the world. The country is also home to a large population that lives below the poverty line. A rapid and equitable economic growth will be critical to meet the growth and lifestyle aspirations of 1.4 billion people. The manufacturing sector will need to grow to supplement the impressive services sector economy and cater to the large population living off the agrarian economy,” it said.

“India’s per capita energy use today is lower than most nations, its use of materials such as iron is still modest, and its manufacturing sector is still relatively underdeveloped. Unlike developed nations with mature greenhouse gas (GHG) infrastructure, India is yet to build a lot of its GHG inventory. However, as India grows, so will its GHG footprint. While India’s growth will need to factor in higher consumption levels across its population, it has a unique opportunity to leapfrog this journey through low/no emissions technologies,” the research paper underlined.
Prashant K Nanda
Tags: ##ActOnClimate #Climate Change Action Plan #Green Economy #India #WEF
first published: Nov 8, 2021 02:47 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.