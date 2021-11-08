India’s transition to a green economy presents a $1 trillion opportunity, can create 50mn jobs: WEF

World Economic Forum_WEF

India’s transition to a net-zero economy could create over 50 million jobs and contribute more than $1 trillion in economic impact by 2030, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said on Monday.

As consensus emerges on the urgency and magnitude of the transformation needed to decarbonise the global economy, India’s role and contributions will be critical if the world is to achieve current targets, WEF said in a research paper.

It has also estimated that India’s path to decarbonisation will have an estimated economic impact of around $15 trillion by 2070.

India’s green transition is no longer a drag on its growth. Instead, it will be the driver of growth for decades to come, WEF said.

The white paper, prepared in collaboration with Kearney India and Observer Research Foundation (ORF), underlines that “India’s transition to a net zero economy can save lives, catalyse new industries, create over 50 million jobs and contribute more than $15 trillion in economic impact. It is time for a Green New Deal for India."

India at a cusp

WEF said India is at the cusp of two significant transformations. The first is its economic transformation, and the second is its green transformation.

“India will soon be the most populous country in the world – and will be home to one of the youngest populations in the world. The country is also home to a large population that lives below the poverty line. A rapid and equitable economic growth will be critical to meet the growth and lifestyle aspirations of 1.4 billion people. The manufacturing sector will need to grow to supplement the impressive services sector economy and cater to the large population living off the agrarian economy,” it said.

“India’s per capita energy use today is lower than most nations, its use of materials such as iron is still modest, and its manufacturing sector is still relatively underdeveloped. Unlike developed nations with mature greenhouse gas (GHG) infrastructure, India is yet to build a lot of its GHG inventory. However, as India grows, so will its GHG footprint. While India’s growth will need to factor in higher consumption levels across its population, it has a unique opportunity to leapfrog this journey through low/no emissions technologies,” the research paper underlined.