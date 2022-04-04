English
    India's trade deficit rises 88% in FY22: Govt data

    The trade deficit in March 2022 was $18.69 billion, while it was $192.41 billion during entire 2021-22.

    PTI
    April 04, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST
    Representational Image. Source: Reuters

    India’s trade deficit rose 87.5 percent to $192.41 billion in 2021-22 as against $ 102.63 billion in the previous year, the government data showed on Monday.

    While total exports during last fiscal year increased to a record high of $417.81 billion, imports too soared to $610.22 billion, leaving a trade gap of $192.41 billion.

    "India’s merchandise import in April 2021-March 2022 was $610.22 billion, an increase of 54.71 percent over $394.44 billion in April 2020-March 2021 and an increase of 28.55 percent over $474.71 billion in April 2019-March 2020,” said a release by Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

    For the first time, India’s monthly merchandise exports exceeded $40 billion, reaching $40.38 billion in March 2022, an increase of 14.53 percent over $35.26 billion in the year-ago month, the release said.

    It was up by 87.89 percent over $21.49 billion in March 2020.

    The ministry said the country’s merchandise import last month stood at $59.07 billion, an increase of 20.79 percent over $48.90 billion in the year-ago period.

    It was up 87.68 percent over $31.47 billion in March 2020.

    During March 2022, the value of non-petroleum exports stood at $33 billion, registering a growth of 4.28 percent over $31.65 billion in the same month a year ago.

    Non-petroleum exports grew by 74 percent from $18.97 billion in March 2020.

    Non-petroleum import stood at $40.66 billion during March 2022, showing a rise of 5.26 percent over $38.63 billion in the year-ago month.

    It was up by 89.79 percent from $21.42 billion in March 2020, showed the data from the ministry.
    Tags: #Business #Economy #Ministry of Commerce and Industry #trade #trade deficit
    first published: Apr 4, 2022 07:13 pm
