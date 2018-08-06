App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 03:02 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's summer crop sowing down on account of lower rainfall

India's monsoon rains, a crucial element for the country's farm output, are likely to be below average in 2018, after the country experienced tepid rainfall during the first half of the season.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Indian farmers have planted summer-sown crops on 85.456 million hectares as of August 3, down 1.8 percent from a year earlier, government data showed. Cotton sowing was down 4 percent, while rice planting lagged 4.2 percent.

Monsoon rainfall was 10 percent lower than normal as of Aug. 5, but in some states such as Manipur the rainfall deficit was as high as 64 percent, data compiled by the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed.

First Published on Aug 6, 2018 02:55 pm

tags #Economy #India

