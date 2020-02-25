App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 05:25 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's sugar production to stay higher, surplus looms

Mills are likely to produce 26.5 million tonnes of sugar in 2019/20, 1.92% lower than the November forecast of 26 million tonnes, ISMA said, thanks to higher crop yields and the robust sugar recovery from the cane crop.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India looks likely to produce 26.5 million tonnes of sugar this year, half a million tonnes more than a previous forecast of a leading producers' body, exacerbating surplus supplies in the world's biggest producer of the sweetener.

Bountiful sugar output in India, also the world's No. 1 consumer, in the current 2019/20 season will leave around 6 million tonnes of surplus for the next year beginning October 2019, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

Mills are likely to produce 26.5 million tonnes of sugar in 2019/20, 1.92% lower than the November forecast of 26 million tonnes, ISMA said, thanks to higher crop yields and the robust sugar recovery from the cane crop.

Close

Years of bumper cane harvests -- a result of a high-yielding variety introduced a few years ago -- and plentiful production have hammered domestic prices, hitting mills‘ financial health and making it hard for sugar barons to pay money owed to cane farmers, who form an influential voting bloc.

related news

Mounting cane dues and mills' deteriorating financial condition forced the government to approve a subsidy of 10,448 rupees ($145) a tonne for exports of 6 million tonnes in the 2019/20 season.

New Delhi's decision to give subsidies for exports irked Brazil, which vies with India as the world‘s biggest sugar producer.

Brazil has taken India's subsidies for sugar exports to the World Trade Organization (WTO), saying they are not in line with WTO rules and would hurt free competition in the global market.

Australia and Guatemala have also questioned the subsidies at the WTO.

Other than giving incentives for exports, the government also created a buffer stock of 4 million tonnes of sugar in an attempt to suck the extra supply out of the domestic market and prop up local prices.

The ISMA said carryover stocks on Oct. 1, when the next 2020-21 season begins, are expected at around 10 million tonnes, down from 14.5 million tonnes in the previous year.

Indians, known for their penchant for anything sweet, are likely to consume about 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2019-20.

Factoring in the Oct. 1, 2020 inventories and local consumption, and assuming that the government would again create a buffer stocks of 4 million tonnes, India's 2020-21 sugar surplus would stand at 6 million tonnes which the country would try to sell on the world market.

 

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 05:20 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #sugar

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.