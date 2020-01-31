App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 12:06 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's sugar production could fall nearly 18% in 2019/20: Trade body

The lower output could help India reduce stockpiles swelled by two years of record production and lower-than-expected exports. India is the world's largest producer and consumer of sugar.

India's sugar production could fall nearly 18% in 2019/20 as a drought followed by floods is expected to curtail output in the country's second-biggest producing state, a trade body said on Friday.

India's sugar production during the 2019/20 marketing year that began on Oct. 1 could fall to 27.4 million tonnes from 33.2 million tonnes in 2018/19, according to the All India Sugar Trade Association.

Output in the western state of Maharashtra could fall 39% to 6.5 million tonnes in the year, the trade body said.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 12:02 pm

tags #All India Sugar Trade Association #Economy #India #sugar #trade body

