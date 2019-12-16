App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 08:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's stand at RCEP to help vulnerable sectors: Commerce Ministry

'This decision will help vulnerable sectors including farmers and the dairy sector as well as small manufacturers, who would have been threatened by RCEP rules,' the ministry said in a statement highlighting its initiatives and achievements of the 2019 year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India's stand not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal will help vulnerable sectors, including dairy and farmers as well as small manufacturers who would have been "threatened" by the RCEP rules, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on December 16. "In order to ensure interests of the Indian industry and farmers in FTAs India successfully laid out its stand in Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). India's key concerns were not addressed. India took a strong stance to protect the interest of domestic producers.

"This decision will help vulnerable sectors including farmers and the dairy sector as well as small manufacturers, who would have been threatened by RCEP rules," the ministry said in a statement highlighting its initiatives and achievements of the 2019 year.

It said India has also secured agreement for review of ASEAN FTA (ASEAN-India Free Trade Area-AIFTA) after repeated follow up, which will help in removing rules that affect Indian producers and exporters and will also promote Indian exports and Make in India.

Close

On the India-Mauritius Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA), the ministry said its completion of negotiation will enable trade promotion between the two countries.

related news

The ministry also informed that the Multi-Modal Transportation of Goods Bill, 2019 which aims at facilitating the movement of goods for exports, imports and domestic trade, has been finalised for approval and will help to fix accountability and liabilities for violation of its provisions.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 08:43 pm

tags #Business #Economy #RCEP

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.