India's services PMI falls to 57.8 in March

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST

This is the 20th consecutive month in which India's services Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, has come in above 50.

India's services sector, going by the PMI as well as other indicators, has been performing well.

India's services sector expanded again in March, although the sector's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 57.8 from February's 12-year high of 59.4, according to data released by S&P Global on April 5.

At 57.8, the services PMI is now above the key level of 50 that separates expansion in activity from a contraction for 20 months in a row.

The services PMI data comes a couple of days after the manufacturing PMI rose to a three-month high of 56.4 in March.

As a result, the composite PMI, which is a combination of the manufacturing and services indices, declined to 58.4 in March from 59.0 in February.